G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Down 54.1% in October

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the September 30th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

G6 Materials Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of GPHBF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 204,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,896. G6 Materials has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

