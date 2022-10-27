Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.53

Shares of Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $2.32. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 2,416 shares trading hands.

Galaxy Gaming Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $60.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

