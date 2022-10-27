Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $92.59. 523,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,451,194. The company has a market capitalization of $145.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.20. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

