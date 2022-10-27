Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.7% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $278.78. 3,162,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,124,616. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

