General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD traded up $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $247.48. 17,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,549. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

