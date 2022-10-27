Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

Shares of CRWD traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.33. 50,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

