Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.
A number of brokerages have commented on GERN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Geron Stock Down 3.8 %
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,693.61% and a negative return on equity of 90.38%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
