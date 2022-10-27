Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GERN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Price Performance

Shares of GERN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.29. 182,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,472. The company has a market cap of $865.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 90.38% and a negative net margin of 8,693.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bioimpact Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Geron by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Geron by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after buying an additional 1,593,868 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Geron by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 649,439 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.