GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GigInternational1 Price Performance

GigInternational1 stock remained flat at $10.21 during midday trading on Thursday. GigInternational1 has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigInternational1

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIW. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in GigInternational1 during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GigInternational1 by 513.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 180,690 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in GigInternational1 by 34.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 174,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 44,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in GigInternational1 during the first quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in GigInternational1 during the first quarter worth about $1,519,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigInternational1 Company Profile

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

