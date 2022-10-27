Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Trading Up 5.5%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 78 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Global X Education ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63.

Institutional Trading of Global X Education ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Education ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.77% of Global X Education ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

