GMX Price Tops $39.27 on Major Exchanges (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $313.83 million and approximately $20.50 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can now be purchased for approximately $39.27 or 0.00192733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GMX Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

