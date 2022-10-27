Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GPK. Citigroup lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.46.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.