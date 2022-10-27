GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Rating) were up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.50 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.31). Approximately 450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 72,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.29).

GRC International Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £27.50 million and a P/E ratio of -17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.23.

About GRC International Group

GRC International Group plc offers various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Australia, and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification and related topics.

