Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD) Director Sells C$15,000.00 in Stock

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Rating) Director Brian Testo sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,017,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$722,076.12.

Brian Testo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Brian Testo sold 100,000 shares of Grizzly Discoveries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Brian Testo sold 71,000 shares of Grizzly Discoveries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$7,455.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Brian Testo sold 29,000 shares of Grizzly Discoveries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$3,045.00.

Grizzly Discoveries Price Performance

GZD remained flat at C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. 475,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,758. The company has a market cap of C$16.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. Grizzly Discoveries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09.

Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres; and 100% interests in Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,863 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.

