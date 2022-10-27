Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Up 253.7% in October

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 253.7% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOY traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.25. 11,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $41.87.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBOOY shares. Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HSBC raised Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.