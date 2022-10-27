Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

Shares of SIM stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $30.11. 890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Simec has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $36.27.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

