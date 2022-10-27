Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Grupo Simec Price Performance
Shares of SIM stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $30.11. 890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Simec has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $36.27.
