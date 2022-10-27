Guggenheim Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $249.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Guggenheim to $249.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.94.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $201.94. 83,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,074. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.51. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.3% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 580,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,107,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 20.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in IQVIA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 4,645.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

