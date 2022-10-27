Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 197.3% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.0 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

