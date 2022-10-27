Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Shares Up 0.8%

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72.56 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 72.56 ($0.88). 137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.87).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.59. The firm has a market cap of £44.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 10.49.

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. The company has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

