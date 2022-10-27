GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 73 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after acquiring an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,025,000 after purchasing an additional 104,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,706,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,078,000 after purchasing an additional 211,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $625.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $503.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,546. The company has a 50 day moving average of $536.57 and a 200-day moving average of $547.93. The stock has a market cap of $197.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $478.31 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

