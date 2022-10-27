GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Short Interest Update

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GXII traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,082. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of GX Acquisition Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXII. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,912,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $8,722,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $5,236,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 2,001.5% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 500,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 24.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,331,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 261,696 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.