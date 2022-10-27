GYEN Price Reaches $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. GYEN has a market capitalization of $36.79 million and approximately $118,567.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GYEN has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,227.11 or 0.30546914 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011931 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

