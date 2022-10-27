Haleon (LON:HLN) Trading Down 0.2%

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 273.10 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 273.10 ($3.30). Approximately 14,319,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 24,570,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273.70 ($3.31).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 368 ($4.45) price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays raised Haleon to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.20) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 321 ($3.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £24.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,768.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 267.43.

In related news, insider John Young acquired 80,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51).

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

