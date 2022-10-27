Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $27.00. 15,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,113. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.64%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,082,000 after buying an additional 106,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,413,000 after buying an additional 69,148 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,253,000 after buying an additional 261,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,345,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

