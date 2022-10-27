Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 260.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,622,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,292. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

