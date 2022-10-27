HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HealthStream Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $724.81 million, a P/E ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.45. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $120,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,781.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 165.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,073 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 294.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 41,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 39.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 31,699 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 61.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

