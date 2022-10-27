HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
HealthStream Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $724.81 million, a P/E ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.45. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.
Insider Activity at HealthStream
In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $120,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,781.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.
