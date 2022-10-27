Hedera (HBAR) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $41.93 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00082713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00063247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024995 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007407 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06118265 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $37,995,736.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.