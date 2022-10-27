Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $150.81

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.81 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 156.50 ($1.89). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 156.50 ($1.89), with a volume of 3,205 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £106.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73.

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Syndicate Participation, Investment Management, and Other Corporate Activities. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

