Helium Price Tops $4.13 on Major Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Helium has a total market cap of $533.57 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $4.13 or 0.00019855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helium has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002936 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011858 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.73 or 0.30748223 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000474 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,259,108 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Helium
