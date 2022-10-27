Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,877,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,058 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $24,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 172.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 153,614 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $2,623,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading

