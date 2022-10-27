HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the September 30th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HHG Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HHGC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.48. 2,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,677. HHG Capital has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HHG Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in HHG Capital during the first quarter worth $108,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in HHG Capital by 29.5% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 536,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 122,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HHG Capital during the first quarter worth $1,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About HHG Capital

HHG Capital Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

