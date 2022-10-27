Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $785.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

