HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given New GBX 530 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 650 ($7.85) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.94) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.16) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 639.36 ($7.73).

HSBC Price Performance

LON HSBA traded up GBX 5.35 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 449.30 ($5.43). 11,362,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,317,951. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £89.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 747.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 501.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 514.84.

Insider Activity at HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

