Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.35

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.35 and traded as low as $8.20. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 443,566 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on HDSN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Hudson Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $393.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 24,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Technologies Company Profile
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
