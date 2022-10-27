Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.35

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.35 and traded as low as $8.20. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 443,566 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HDSN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $393.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $103.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 84.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 24,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

