Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.40.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $27.39 on Friday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Insider Activity at Huntsman

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Huntsman by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,003 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Huntsman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Huntsman by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,308,000 after acquiring an additional 190,421 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.