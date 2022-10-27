Hyzon Motors Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,510 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 554% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush downgraded Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Melius downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $16,377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hyzon Motors by 176.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,589,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,045 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hyzon Motors by 42.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,008,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,394 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the first quarter worth $6,006,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hyzon Motors by 94.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 939,098 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Stock Up 2.8 %

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,700. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

