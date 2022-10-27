IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $460.51. The stock had a trading volume of 35,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,808. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $186.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $483.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.



