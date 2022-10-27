IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 3,406 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VTV stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.61. 35,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,811. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.41 and a 200-day moving average of $136.48.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

