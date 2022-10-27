IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 3,600 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

BATS SMDV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.52. 44,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.46. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.