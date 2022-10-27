IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,559 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $688,000.

Shares of FMB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,117. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $57.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

