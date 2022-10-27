IFG Advisory LLC Has $17.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after buying an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.45. 27,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,201. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.94 and its 200 day moving average is $105.02. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

