IFG Advisory LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.01. 20,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,564. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47.

