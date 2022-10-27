IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 6,133 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,076,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,847,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 298,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,721,000 after buying an additional 101,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,803,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,980,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

GLTR stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 60,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $107.47.

