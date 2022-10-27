IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,319,000.

Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $352.18. 76,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,138,923. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.51 and a 200 day moving average of $364.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

