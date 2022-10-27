IFG Advisory LLC Sells 737 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.79. 720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,418. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.