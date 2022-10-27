Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $207.99. 27,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,425. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.29.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

