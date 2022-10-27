Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Up 418.7% in October

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 418.7% from the September 30th total of 705,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis dropped their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Immunic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Get Immunic alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Immunic by 57.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 990,043 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Immunic by 82.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Immunic by 331.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 609,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 468,446 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Immunic by 11.8% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,089,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 115,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Immunic by 9,936.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Trading Down 2.2 %

Immunic stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.81. 97,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,428,730. Immunic has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.