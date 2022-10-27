Insider Buying: AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) Insider Buys £26,550 in Stock

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) insider Mark Butcher purchased 45,000 shares of AssetCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £26,550 ($32,080.72).
AssetCo Price Performance
LON ASTO opened at GBX 64.50 ($0.78) on Thursday. AssetCo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 57.13 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 173 ($2.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £96.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 643.36.
About AssetCo
