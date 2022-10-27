Insider Buying: AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) Insider Buys £26,550 in Stock

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) insider Mark Butcher purchased 45,000 shares of AssetCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £26,550 ($32,080.72).

AssetCo Price Performance

LON ASTO opened at GBX 64.50 ($0.78) on Thursday. AssetCo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 57.13 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 173 ($2.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £96.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 643.36.

About AssetCo

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Monmouth, the United Kingdom.

