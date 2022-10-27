Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells 25,989 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $1,029,684.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,551.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 403,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,598. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.63. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PGNY. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

