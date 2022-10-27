Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $391.00 million-$403.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.50 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.33 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.75.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $47.21. 1,315,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,256. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $74.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,602 shares of company stock valued at $536,067. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Stories

